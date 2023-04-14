Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Giants sign RHP Logan Webb to 5-year, $90M extension

By
Field Level Media
Apr 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Image: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Giants right-hander Logan Webb signed a five-year, $90 million extension with San Francisco on Friday

The extension covers the 2024 through 2028 seasons. He will earn $8 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $23 million in 2026 and 2027, and $24 million in 2028.

As part of the agreement, the team announced Webb will make a total of $450,000 in donations to the Giants Community Fund during that span

Webb, 26, is off to an 0-3 start this season with a 4.76 ERA, 22 strikeouts and just three walks in 17 innings. San Francisco has scored a combined four runs in his three starts.

He owns a career record of 31-22 with a 3.53 ERA and 426 strikeouts in 83 games (80 starts) since making his Giants debut in 2019.Webb is also 1-0 with a 0.61 ERA, 17 strikeouts and one walk in two postseason games

San Francisco drafted him in the fourth round in 2014. He would have been eligible for arbitration in 2024 and for free agency in 2026.

--Field Level Media