Giants signing NT Dexter Lawrence to $90M extension

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Lawrence was entering the final year of his rookie contract and scheduled to make $12.4 million in 2023.

But general manager Joe Schoen made it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine that Lawrence was high on their list of contract priorities.

"We've had great conversations with (his agent)," Schoen said of the 2019 first-round pick. "He's a great leader, great player. We'd like to have him here for a long time."

Lawrence and quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March, have hit big paydays since the 2023 league year began. The Giants also used the franchise tag to retain running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is working out away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason schedule and hoping for a long-term deal

Lawrence pairs with defensive tackle Leonard Williams -- who has a monstrous $32 million cap figure for 2023 -- to form a productive tandem in the middle of the New York defensive line.

Lawrence, 25, was the 17th pick in the 2019 draft, one of the selections the Giants received in return for Odell Beckham Jr. in the swap with the Cleveland Browns

Lawrence had 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

--Field Level Media