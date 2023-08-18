Giants skipper Gabe Kapler serving MLB suspension Friday night

San Franciso Giants manager Gabe Kapler will serve a one-game suspension Friday night in Atlanta.

MLB issued the ban and an undisclosed fine Friday for his actions during Tuesday night's 7-0 home win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kapler was suspended for returning to the dugout following his fourth-inning ejection for arguing balls and strikes.

It was the seventh ejection of Kapler's career as a manager, but only his third since taking over the Giants in 2020.

Bench coach Kai Correa will take over for Kapler as the Giants open a weekend series against the Braves.

—Field Level Media