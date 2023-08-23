NFL

Giants TE Tommy Sweeney stable after ‘medical event’

By
Field Level Media
New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney is "stable and alert" after suffering a "medical event" Wednesday during practice and being carted off the field.

Sweeney, 28, was working out on a side field, used by rehabbing players, when the event, described as a "scary scene" by reporters, took place. Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen stayed with Sweeney until he was taken away, shirtless, by a cart.

"Tight end Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant," the Giants said in a statement.

Sweeney signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March.

Sweeney played in 24 games (four starts) with the Buffalo Bills the past three seasons. He has 18 career catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. The Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Sweeney is trying to make the team as a third tight end.

—Field Level Media