Giants use pair of HRs to dispatch Rockies

Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run home runs, Alex Wood threw five innings of scoreless relief and the San Francisco Giants evened their three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 5-3 victory on Saturday afternoon

After scoring no more than two runs in any of their previous three games, the Giants matched that figure 13 pitches into the bottom of the first on Saturday when Conforto took Rockies starter Connor Seabold (1-6) deep for a 2-0 lead. His 13th homer of the season also scored Joc Pederson, who had doubled

The Giants led just 3-2 before Slater came through as a pinch hitter in the fifth, launching a Brad Hand slider into the bleachers in left-center field. Wilmer Flores, who had doubled, also scored on Slater's third homer of the season

San Francisco's other run, which broke a 2-2 tie, came in the fourth when Patrick Bailey doubled and Blake Sabol singled him home.

Seabold didn't finish the fourth, charged with three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Colorado scored single runs against Giants opener Ryan Walker in the first and second innings, the latter producing a 2-2 tie. C.J. Cron had an RBI single in the first, and Austin Wynns belted his first homer of the year, a solo shot, in the second

Walker was done after two innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The visitors had no such luck with Wood (4-3), who stalled the Rockies on three singles and one walk in his five innings. He struck out three

Seeking a second consecutive win after taking the series opener, the Rockies added a third run in the eighth on a two-out single by Randal Grichuk, a hit that placed the potential tying runs on first and second. But Tyler Rogers got pinch hitter Elias Diaz to pop out, protecting the 5-3 advantage

Camilo Doval struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth for his 26th save.

Conforto finished with three hits and Sabol two for the Giants, who had opened a six-game homestand with three losses in four games

Cron had a pair of singles for the Rockies, who have lost five of their last six

--Field Level Media