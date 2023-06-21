Josh Hader walked Joc Pederson on a full count with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants earned a walk-off victory for the second night in a row by beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday

Hader came on with two on and one out in the ninth after Nick Martinez (3-3) had walked Luis Matos and given up a single to Patrick Bailey.

Pinch hitter Casey Schmitt worked the San Diego closer for a walk to load the bases, and after Hader struck out David Villar, Pederson fouled off a 3-2 offering, then took the seventh pitch of the at-bat far outside, giving the Giants a ninth straight win

Tyler Rogers (2-4), who stranded a pair of runners in a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth, was credited with the win.

For the second night in a row, the Giants rallied in the late innings to draw even and set up an exciting finish

The hosts trailed 3-1 before Brandon Crawford singled home Matos with two outs in the seventh to get the Giants within one, and Pederson led off the eighth with a homer that made it 3-3. The homer was Pederson's eighth of the season

Neither starter got a decision.

Padres right-hander Seth Lugo returned from the injured list to throw five sharp innings, during which he allowed one run and three hits. He walked one, struck out five and left with a 3-1 lead

The only run off Lugo came on a double-play grounder off the bat of Michael Conforto in the fourth.

Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani also went five innings, during which he allowed an RBI double by Juan Soto in a two-run third and a solo home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. leading off the fifth. He was charged with three runs on eight hits, with one walk and six strikeouts

The homer was Tatis' 15th of the season.

Pederson drove in two runs and Matos scored twice for the Giants, who were outhit 10-8

Tatis had three hits, while Soto and Trent Grisham collected two apiece for the Padres, who have lost four of their last six

--Field Level Media