Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Golden Knights can't hold lead, but beat Lightning in OT

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA;Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) is congratulated by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during overtime at Amalie Arena.
Mar 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA;Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) is congratulated by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during overtime at Amalie Arena.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Martinez chipped in the game-winning marker with a head-first dive in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Will the Buccaneers draft Anthony Richardson?
Wednesday 5:27PM
You're friggin' nuts! | Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on how to have a successful sports bar
Wednesday 11:23AM

After the Lightning tied it with two goals in the closing 2:07, Vegas center Jack Eichel sent a shot from the slot that was partially stopped by goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (17 saves).

As it trickled near the goal line, Martinez dove in and got a piece of the puck for his second goal as the Knights won for the fourth time in five games.

Advertisement

Keegan Kolesar, William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson also scored as Vegas swept the season series from Tampa Bay and moved to 19-8-2 against the Eastern Conference.

With Adin Hill listed as day to day, Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots in his second start and second win for the club.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Brayden Point's two goals tied his career-high 41 set in the 2018-19 season. He also had an assist.

On Point's 40th tally, Nikita Kucherov - who also had a goal -- dished the primary assist to stretch his club-record home point streak to 23 games.

Advertisement

Kucherov added another helper on Point's last-minute, tying goal. Mikhail Sergachev had two assists.

The Lightning played their second game without star defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed).

Advertisement

The visitors' fourth line caught the Lightning in a two-on-one rush led by Teddy Blueger just 27 seconds into the match. He found Kolesar on the back post, leading to an easy tap-in for the right winger's seventh goal.

But Point evened the game at 1-1 as the Lightning outshot Vegas 10-4 in the frame.

Advertisement

At 2:27 of the third while being fouled by Sergachev on a breakaway, Karlsson got enough of the puck to push it in for his 12th goal.

His short-handed tally was the eighth by Vegas and 11th allowed by the Lightning, which tied Tampa Bay with Vancouver and Detroit for the most in the league.

Advertisement

Just over three minutes later, Shea Theodore blistered a one-timer that knuckled its way, hit Stephenson and went in for the third-line center's 13th tally for a 3-1 lead.

With Vasilevskiy off for the extra skater, Kucherov rocketed his 26th goal at 17:53. Point tied it on a six-on-four power play with 28 seconds left.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL