NHL

Golden Knights' Mark Stone to play in Game 1 vs. Oilers

By
Field Level Media
Apr 20, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb will be in the lineup on Wednesday against the visiting Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series

"They're in," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said

Stone, 30, returned from a three-month absence due to a back injury to face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. He recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) to help the Golden Knights win that series in five games

Stone, however, had many questioning his health after he made an early exit in the team's skating session on Tuesday.

Theodore (illness) and McNabb (upper body) each sat out Game 5 against Winnipeg due to their respective health issues.

Theodore, 27, notched three assists and a plus-3 rating during the series.

McNabb, 32, did not record a point and registered a plus-2 rating during the series.

--Field Level Media