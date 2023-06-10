Despite losing Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in disappointing fashion, the Vegas Golden Knights appear relaxed heading into Saturday's road clash with the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla

Then again, the Golden Knights still hold a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series, giving them plenty of confidence even after they squandered a late lead en route to a 3-2 overtime loss that has the Panthers back in the series

Advertisement

"We've managed to stay composed throughout these playoffs," Vegas forward William Karlsson said. "I've never expected it to go super easy. It should not be. To win is a grind and sometimes you lose, but all that matters is the next game. I think we've done a great job throughout the playoffs being composed and going into the next game, trying to win that one."

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals at BetMGM, where the Golden Knights have drawn 56 percent of the puck-line bets and 66 percent of the money. Las Vegas' +100 moneyline has been even more popular, having been backed by 80 percent of the total bets and 87 percent of the money

Advertisement Advertisement

The Golden Knights certainly could have won Game 3 and taken a stranglehold on the series. Thanks to a pair of power-play goals -- the fifth and sixth Vegas has scored in the series -- the Golden Knights earned their lead in the tight affair

It took a late Matthew Tkachuk goal to tie it while the Panthers had their goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, and then Carter Verhaeghe's overtime winner to turn it into a defeat

Advertisement

Had it not been for fantastic goaltending by Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, the result would have been a one-sided Golden Knights victory

"We're playing against a really good goaltender and a good hockey team. That's how it goes," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're not going to beat ourselves up over (Thursday's) game. We're going to do what we've always done. We're going to look at what we can do to get better and keep growing our game.

Advertisement

That said, another Panthers win on Saturday, and the Golden Knights may not be so relaxed, which is exactly Florida's quest going into the affair

As exciting and entertaining as their victory was, the Panthers cannot spend their time relishing it but must build on it. After all, a loss on Saturday would have Vegas looking to clinch the franchise's first championship on home ice

Advertisement

In the Panthers' favor is the fact some of their big guns finally had an impact on the series

Tkachuk recorded more misconducts than points in the first two games, but he responded with his clutch goal in a two-point outing. Verhaeghe then scored his fourth career overtime winner, and second of this year's playoffs -- with the other the Game 7 opening-round winner against the Boston Bruins.

Advertisement

"He's one of those guys who just has that in him," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said of Verhaeghe. "He has an incredible shot. Whenever he shoots, it's dangerous, no matter from where he's shooting. To have that guy on the ice in overtime is always dangerous. I will give the puck to him any time.

And if that's not enough for the Panthers to go into the clash with a boosted confidence, they can also look at their overtime success. With Thursday's win, they boast a 7-0 record in overtime playoff games this year

Advertisement

"Everybody will probably say how they were leading most of game, which they were, but at the end of the day, nobody cares how we got here," Tkachuk said. "It's a 2-1 series. We came into (the) game just to win one game, and we did that, and we're going to do the exact same thing going into Game 4."

The public is expecting a high-scoring affair, with the 5.5-goal Over/Under at BetMGM seeing 62 percent of the bets and 77 percent of the money backing the Over. The most popular Game 4 player prop is Bobrovsky to have more than 27.5 saves at -120.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media