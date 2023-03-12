Golden Knights rout Hurricanes, 4-0

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Quick, obtained at the trade deadline from Los Angeles, improved to 3-0-0 with the Golden Knights. It was the 58th shutout of his career, moving him into a tie with John Roach for 21st place on the NHL's all-time shutout list.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden scored goals. Alex Pietrangelo had two assists for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which hit the 40-win mark for the fifth time in six seasons.

Advertisement

Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 23 shots for Metro Division-leading Carolina, which suffered just its eighth regulation home loss (23-8-2) of the season.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 4:03 mark of the first period, when Marchessault fired a wrist shot from the high slot that scooted between Andersen's pads for his 20th goal of the season. It marks the sixth time in his career that Marchessault has scored 20 goals in a season.

The Golden Knights extended the lead to 2-0 late in the second. Smith flipped the puck around Carolina defenseman Brent Burns at the blue line and then picked it back up and rushed down the slot. He rifled a wrist shot past Andersen's blocker side for his 22nd goal of the season.

Carolina had a chance to close to within a goal early in the third period when Brett Pesce had a point-blank rebound try from the right side of the crease, but Quick stuck his glove out and made the save.

Advertisement

Cotter made it 3-0 with 6:50 remaining when he one-timed a Pietrangelo pass from the bottom of the right circle at the end of a 3-on-1 break for his 12th goal and first in 10 games.

Carolina pulled Andersen with 5:03 left and Howden sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:24 to go.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media