Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Golden Knights rout Jets, seal series in Game 5

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19), right wing Michael Amadio (22), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrate a goal scored by center William Karlsson (71) during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Apr 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19), right wing Michael Amadio (22), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrate a goal scored by center William Karlsson (71) during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Stephenson scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a series-clinching, 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of a Western Conference first-round playoffs series on Thursday in Las Vegas

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

Mark Stone added a goal and two assists and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, which roared back from a 5-1 loss in Game 1 to win the best-of-seven series four games to one.

Advertisement

Stephenson registered the first two-goal playoff game of his career, and Stone notched his second three-point game of the 2023 playoffs.

The Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings winner in the second round. The Oilers hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Saturday in Los Angeles

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement

Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit finished with 30 saves to improve to 9-1-0 in his past 10 starts dating back to the regular season.

Kyle Connor scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for Winnipeg.

Vegas scored on its first shot 50 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Stephenson put a backdoor tap-in into an open left side of the net off a pass from Stone.

Advertisement

The Golden Knights then scored three times in the first 8:37 of the second period to break the game open

Stone made it 2-0 just 42 seconds into the period. His wrist shot from the high slot went into the top right corner of the net for his third goal of the playoffs. It was the 26th playoff goal of his career.

Advertisement

Karlsson increased the lead to 3-0 at the 4:41 mark. He one-timed a Michael Amadio pass into an open right side of the net for his fourth goal of the playoffs and 23rd of his career.

Stephenson finished the spurt with a power-play goal, snapping a shot off a Stone pass from the left circle under Hellebuyck's pads for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with 8:18 left in the third period. Connor, shortly after Stone just missed an empty-netter, broke the shutout with 5:38 to go when he shoveled in a Blake Wheeler pass from the low slot.

The Jets appeared to cut it to 4-2 with 2:35 left when Pierre-Luc Dubois jammed in a rebound of a Adam Lowry shot. However, the goal was taken off the board when Vegas successfully challenged that Wheeler had made a hand pass while winning a faceoff to start the play

Advertisement

Vegas forward Phil Kessel was a healthy scratch, the first time he missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009. However, Kessel's NHL ironman record of 1,064 consecutive games remains intact because playoff games don't count for that mark.

--Field Level Media