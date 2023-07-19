Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Golden Knights sign Brett Howden to 2-year, $3.8M deal

By
Field Level Media
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden (21) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden signed a two-year, $3.8 million deal with the club on Wednesday

The deal allowed the two sides to avoid arbitration.

Howden had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 54 games last season before stepping up in the playoffs with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 22 games. His contributions helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup

Howden scored two goals in Game 2 as Vegas recorded a 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights won the series in five games

He also scored the game-winning overtime goal when Vegas notched a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Howden, 25, has 31 goals and 51 assists in 279 career NHL games with the New York Rangers (2018-21) and Golden Knights. Vegas acquired him from the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season

--Field Level Media