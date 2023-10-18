Golden Knights top Stars in SO, remain perfect

William Karlsson and Kaedan Korczak each had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault scored the game winner in the third round of the shootout as the Vegas Golden Knights remained undefeated with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Adin Hill finished with 24 saves for the Golden Knights who matched their franchise record for best start to a season (4-0-0) set in 2020-21.

Joe Pavelski and Craig Smith scored goals and Jake Oettinger finished with 32 saves for Dallas.

Following a scoreless first period that saw Vegas forwards Michael Amadio and Keegan Kolesar both rattle shots off the post, Dallas took a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Tyler Seguin scooped up a rebound near the right side of the goal and then slid a cross-crease pass behind Hill to Smith who tapped it into an open net. It was the 201st goal of Smith's career but his first with the Stars.

Vegas tied it at 1-1 at the 13:03 mark of the period when Korczak snapped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past a screen and into the top far corner of the net for the first goal of his NHL career.

Shortly after Dallas killed two penalties — including a 5-on-3 Vegas advantage that lasted 1:28 — Pavelski put the Stars ahead 2-1 with 17:10 left in the third period. Roope Hintz won a faceoff from Chandler Stephenson in the left circle and Pavelski picked up the loose puck and quickly snapped a wrist shot that glanced off the skate of Mark Stone and went over Hill's left pad for the 450th goal of his career.

Vegas tied it with 2:59 to go in regulation when Karlsson redirected Korczak's point shot past Oettinger's right shoulder.

After Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore and Stars forward Matt Duchene traded goals in the second round of the shootout, Marchessault scored with a snap shot from the high slot past Oettinger's stick side. Hintz then had a chance to send the shootout into a fourth round but his wrist shot caromed off the top of the crossbar.

—Field Level Media