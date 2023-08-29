Golf Glance: LPGA takes center stage at Portland Classic

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Viktor Hovland)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif., Sept. 14-17

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: CPKC Women's Open (Megan Khang)

THIS WEEK: Portland Classic, Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Course: Columbia Edgewater Country Club (Par 72, 6,467 yards)

Purse: $1.5M (Winner: $225,000)

Defending Champion: Andrea Lee

Race to the CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV/Streaming: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Twitter: @PortlandClassic

NOTES: The 144-player field will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. ... Lee beat Daniela Darquea by one stroke last year. ... Hannah Green (2019) and Brooke Henderson (2015) share the 72-hole scoring record of 21-under 267. Henderson, who also won the tournament in 2016, is one six past champions in the field along with U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis (2017). ... Boutier is not in the field this week, but her four closest competitors in the Race to the CME Globe are, including No. 2 Lilia Vu. They are the only two players with three victories this season.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 7-10

PGA Tour Champions

LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Vijay Singh)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis, Sept. 8-10

LIV Golf League

LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Bedminster (Individual: Cameron Smith; Team: Ripper GC)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

Season Leaders: Individual, Smith; Team, 4Aces GC

NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms, Ill., Sept. 22-24

—Field Level Media