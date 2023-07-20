Good memories abound as Dodgers visit Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers return to Arlington, Texas, for the first time since they hoisted the 2020 World Series trophy as they open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin will face off against Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney, although most of the intrigue rests with Texas shortstop Corey Seager, who facing his former team for the first time

Advertisement

Seager was the MVP of the 2020 World Series for the Dodgers, batting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs in six games versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He joined the Rangers as a free agent before the 2022 season on a 10-year, $325 million contract

"Yeah, it'll be exciting to see some guys, but we're still trying to win a series," Seager said. "That's pretty much it."

Advertisement Advertisement

For Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, returning to the site of the 2020 World Series will be special. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Rangers' ballpark was selected as a neutral site for multiple rounds in the postseason. The Dodgers also won the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series at Arlington

"Certainly a lot of great memories," Roberts said. "I don't know how many guys are on this team that enjoyed that, but personally I'm looking forward to getting back there."

Advertisement

For the record, nine current Dodgers appeared in the 2020 World Series, although left-hander Clayton Kershaw is on the injured list

The Rangers are off to a fast start in the second half, sweeping both the Cleveland Guardians and Rays

Advertisement

It's just the second time in franchise history that the Rangers are off to a 6-0 start to open the second half of a season. It's also the first six-game winning streak since 2019

Heaney (6-6, 4.43 ERA) will look to keep it going for the Rangers. He had a strong start to the second half against the Guardians on Saturday, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings while scattering six hits

Advertisement

Heaney, who pitched for the Dodgers last season, has a career record of 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA over six starts against his former club. He last faced the Dodgers on Sept. 25, 2020, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision

Offensively, Travis Jankowski continues to deliver for the Rangers. He is on a nine-game hitting streak to match a career high from 2016

Advertisement

All-Star catcher Jonah Heim belted a three-run home run on Wednesday, essentially sealing the series sweep versus the Rays. Heim has 14 home runs on the season and his 66 RBIs are already the most by a Rangers catcher since A.J. Pierzynski had 70 in 2013

Texas infielder Marcus Semien has 13 home runs and is one shy of 200 in his career.

Advertisement

The Dodgers would like to continue the momentum from the first two stops on their nine-game, 10-day road trip. They took two of three from both the New York Mets and formerly red-hot Baltimore Orioles

Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72) is coming off a solid start, giving up one run over five innings against the Mets on Saturday. He will be making his second career start vs. the Rangers, facing them once during the 2020 season when he allowed one run over three innings

Advertisement

Offensively, the Dodgers rely heavily on the long ball with 155 home runs, including 27 by Mookie Betts and 23 by J.D. Martinez. Max Muncy, who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, belted his 22nd home run Wednesday

--Field Level Media