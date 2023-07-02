Grand slam by Stone Garrett lifts Nats over Phillies

Stone Garrett hit his second grand slam of the season to help the visiting Washington Nationals to a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon

Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Nationals, who have won six of eight

Washington starter Trevor Williams (5-4) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out one and walked two.

Nick Castellanos and J. T. Realmuto homered and Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh each had two hits for Philadelphia, which had won five of six.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three, two of whom came home on the grand slam

Williams got the first two outs in the first inning before Castellanos lifted a full-count curveball over the fence in left for a 1-0 lead.

After a line-drive single from Harper, Realmuto lined the first pitch he saw from Williams over the fence in left for a 3-0 lead.

Suarez issued back-to-back walks with two outs in the third to load the bases and bring Garrett to the plate, and he drilled a first-pitch cutter over the left-center field fence for a 4-3 lead.

Candelario hit a solo homer with one out in the fifth to stretch the lead to 5-3.

After a brief rain delay with one out in the top of the sixth and runners on first and second, Yunior Marte replaced Suarez and got the final two outs of the inning.

Jose Ferrer replaced Williams to start the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to Bryson Stott followed by a walk to Alec Bohm, but Darick Hall grounded into a double play and Marsh struck out to end the inning.

Kyle Schwarber doubled to lead off the seventh and Castellanos followed with a one-out double down the left-field line to cut the lead to 5-4.

The Phillies also grounded into double plays to end the seventh and eighth innings

Hunter Harvey pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

--Field Level Media