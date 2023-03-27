Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Grand slam: Mike Trout, Tiger Woods team to build N.J. golf course

By
Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; USA center fielder Mike Trout (27) looks on prior to the game against Japan at LoanDepot Park.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout is teaming with Tiger Woods to build Trout National - The Reserve, a championship golf course near where Trout grew up in southern New Jersey.

Woods' golf course architecture firm, TGR Design, will design the course, which is set to open in 2025 in Vineland, N.J. Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' three-time MVP outfielder, and his wife, Jessica, live in the region in the offseason.

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout said, per Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

Trout told Sports Illustrated that he and Jessica talked about owning a golf course, pre-pandemic, and the idea evolved through the years as he met with a local developer. Eventually, Trout's brother contacted TGR Design, and a partnership was born.

"My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger," Trout, 31, told Sports Illustrated. "I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site. Once Tiger's team came down to the site, they loved it. It's surreal. I mean, it's friggin' Tiger!

"We talk now. I'm starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It's pretty crazy."

The course property also will include a practice range, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and even a wedding chapel.

The price of the project has not been disclosed.

--Field Level Media