Grapefruit League roundup: Pete Alonso hits first HR for Mets

Pete Alonso went 3-for-3 and clubbed his first home run of the spring as the host New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Saturday evening in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Alonso also scored two runs. Daniel Vogelbach had two hits with an RBI and Abraham Almonte went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Mets.

Astros 4, Mets 2

Houston scored three runs -- all unearned -- on three New York errors in the seventh inning to rally for the win in Palm Beach.

Justin Dirden went 2-for-2 with a homer and a key single in the seventh-inning uprising. He had two RBIs.

Red Sox 6, Braves 6

Atlanta scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth -- the last two on walks -- to tie up visiting Boston in North Port.

Matt Olson went 2-for-2 and clubbed his first home run of the spring. Bobby Dalbec also went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs and two runs for Boston.

Orioles 10, Twins 5

Heston Kjerstad went 3-for-3 with two home runs to power Baltimore's 13-hit attack in the win over Minnesota in Sarasota.

Curtis Terry added a three-run homer for the O's, who had four dingers on the day.

Twins 8, Rays 4

Host Minnesota scored six runs in the second inning en route to the win in Fort Myers.

Willi Castro and Tyler White had two RBIs each for the Twins.

Blue Jays 9, Pirates 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted his first home run of the spring and starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts in Toronto's win over host Pittsburgh in Bradenton.

Santiago Espinal went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Nationals 3, Cardinals 2

Washington scored once in the eighth and again in the ninth to rally past host St. Louis in Sarasota.

CJ Abrams went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Erick Mejia singled in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Nationals.

Phillies 7, Yankees 4

Weston Wilson went 2-for-2 with four RBIs to help host Philadelphia defeat New York in Clearwater.

Oswaldo Cabrera had a hit and two RBIs for the Yankees.

Tigers 4, Phillies 2

Andre Lipcius hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Detroit over visiting Philadelphia in Lakeland.

Lipcius also scored two runs for the Tigers. Nick Podkul doubled in two runs in the top half of the seventh for the Phillies to tie the score.

