Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Bucks rout Jazz

Grayson Allen torched his former team for 25 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 with 11 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-116 victory over the short-handed Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

Allen, drafted 21st overall by Utah in 2018, hit three quick 3-pointers and scored the first 11 points of the game as the Bucks led the whole way.

Pat Connaughton netted 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 18 points and eight assists and Brook Lopez totaled 17 points, 14 boards and seven blocks for the NBA-leading Bucks (53-30), who have won three straight.

Italian rookie Simone Fontecchio led Utah with 26 points, while Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Jazz (35-38) played without injured starters Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

Milwaukee had two quarters with at least 40 points en route to its second-highest offensive output of the season behind a 150-130 win over Detroit in January. The Bucks shot 55.6 percent overall, hit 22 of 50 3-pointers and got a combined 106 points from their starters.

This was the most points scored all season against Utah, which only shot 38.5 percent.

The Jazz cut the Bucks' early 17-point lead to six in the second quarter after a Walker Kessler dunk and an Olynyk 3-pointer in consecutive possessions.

But Holiday scored seven of his 15 first-half points during a 16-2 run that gave Milwaukee a 70-50 lead late in the first half.

Utah scored the first three points of the third quarter, but the game quickly became lopsided. Over the next five-plus minutes, Milwaukee increased its lead to 29 thanks to a 28-10 run.

The Jazz played a video tribute for Joe Ingles before the game started. Ingles, who had six points and six assists off the bench Friday, became a valuable asset and fan favorite while playing his first eight NBA seasons in Utah before being traded last season.

--Field Level Media