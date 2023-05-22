The Green Bay Packers will host the 2025 NFL Draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis

The announcement was made following a proposal review by full ownership and the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee.

Advertisement

"The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau Field," Goodell said. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.

The city of Green Bay will host Draft activities as part of the week-long event, including the NFL Draft experience, the league's interactive football theme park. Among the free events fans are invited to include interactive exhibits, autograph sessions, musical performances and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said

The 2023 draft in Kansas City drew more than 312,000 fans and attracted more than 54 million total viewers over three days. Detroit will host the 2024 draft.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media