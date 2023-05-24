The Los Angeles Angels got seven scoreless innings from Griffin Canning and home runs from Mickey Moniak, Matt Thaiss and Mike Trout on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif

Canning's performance was his best of the season after returning from a stress fracture in his back that cost him all of 2022 and half of the 2021 season.

Canning (3-2) gave up just two hits -- a single by Enmanuel Valdez in the second inning and a single by Triston Casas in the seventh. Canning retired 15 of 16 batters during one stretch between the second and seventh innings.

In all, Canning struck out five and walked three while throwing 91 pitches.

Relievers Matt Moore (eighth inning) and Jacob Webb (ninth) each threw a scoreless frame to seal the victory, completing a two-hit shutout. The Red Sox had only one baserunner get into scoring position

Moniak and Thaiss each hit a solo homer off Red Sox starter Brayan Bello (3-2), the only runs Bello allowed in seven innings. He allowed six hits and did not walk a batter, striking out six

The Angels led 2-0 going into the eighth, when Trout hit a two-run homer off Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez. It was Trout's 11th homer of the season, tying Shohei Ohtani for the team lead

It also was Trout's 361st career home run, tying Joe DiMaggio for 85th on the all-time list.

Moniak hit Bello's second pitch of the game over the fence in center field for a home run, his fourth of the season and third leading off the first inning.

Since being called up May 12, Moniak is hitting .419 (13-for-31) with a 1.373 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 10 games.

The Angels finished with nine hits, with nine different players each recording one hit

--Field Level Media