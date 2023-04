Grizzlies All-Star PG Ja Morant (hand) could play in Game 2

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant was making improvements but is still considered a game-time decision approximately 90 minutes before tipoff against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night

Morant aggravated an injury to his right hand during Game 1 on Sunday and was listed as questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

"He's feeling a little bit better," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said in his pregame press conference. "He worked with our medical team throughout the day. He has some more tests to do. So it's going to be a game-time decision for sure. But steadily improving so it's been hour-to-hour improvement.

Memphis lost the opener 128-112 with the Lakers scoring the final 15 points not long after Morant's exit with 5:48 remaining in the contest.

Morant underwent X-rays and Jenkins said there were no fractures or ligament tears in Morant's right hand.

If Morant can't play, Tyus Jones will be the starting point guard. Jones had a stellar nine-game run in March when Morant missed eight games due to a suspension and sat out a ninth because of conditioning reasons.

Memphis went 6-3 during the stretch and Jones averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 assists and just 1.3 turnovers. He had 10 or more assists on five occasions and produced the first triple-double of his career.

--Field Level Media