Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Grizzlies F Brandon Clarke (Achilles) lost for season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 15, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) reacts with forward Dillon Brooks (24) after forcing a turnover during the second half at FedExForum.
Feb 15, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) reacts with forward Dillon Brooks (24) after forcing a turnover during the second half at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke is done for the season after tearing his left Achilles during Friday's 113-97 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Nikola Jokić is your 2023 NBA MVP... right?
Yesterday
Five most terrible moments of the week
Wednesday 4:53PM

The Grizzlies said Saturday that Clarke is expected to make a full recovery.

Clarke was injured after missing a free throw with 9.4 seconds left in the first quarter. He limped down the court before falling near halfcourt. He was helped to the locker room.

Advertisement

Clarke, who is his fourth season with Memphis, is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in 56 games (eight starts). He is shooting a career-best 65.6 percent from the field.

Overall, Clarke has career averages of 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 237 games (29 starts).

G/O Media may get a commission
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
5% off
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Bestseller
The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature.

Advertisement

Also, Memphis forward Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for getting his 16th technical foul of the season. He will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooks received the technical with 5:45 left in the contest against the Nuggets.

Brooks is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 57 starts this season.

The loss of Clarke and the suspension of Brooks comes at a time in which Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be sitting out at least the next two games.

Advertisement

The decision by the Grizzlies comes after Morant was seen displaying what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub on his Instagram live feed early Saturday morning.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 53 games (all starts) this season. He was named to his second straight All-Star Game.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA