Grizzlies F Brandon Clarke (Achilles) lost for season

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke is done for the season after tearing his left Achilles during Friday's 113-97 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies said Saturday that Clarke is expected to make a full recovery.

Clarke was injured after missing a free throw with 9.4 seconds left in the first quarter. He limped down the court before falling near halfcourt. He was helped to the locker room.

Clarke, who is his fourth season with Memphis, is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds in 56 games (eight starts). He is shooting a career-best 65.6 percent from the field.

Overall, Clarke has career averages of 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 237 games (29 starts).

Also, Memphis forward Dillon Brooks was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for getting his 16th technical foul of the season. He will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooks received the technical with 5:45 left in the contest against the Nuggets.

Brooks is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 57 starts this season.

The loss of Clarke and the suspension of Brooks comes at a time in which Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be sitting out at least the next two games.

The decision by the Grizzlies comes after Morant was seen displaying what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub on his Instagram live feed early Saturday morning.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 53 games (all starts) this season. He was named to his second straight All-Star Game.

--Field Level Media