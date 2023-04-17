Grizzlies F/C Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who led the league with 3.0 blocked shots per game, was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year on Monday night

The 23-year-old forward/center is the second-youngest player to win the honor in league history, behind only Dwight Howard in 2008-09.

Advertisement

Jackson earned 391 total points in voting to beat out Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, who finished second with 309 points. Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley was third with 101.

Jackson also earned 56 of the 100 first-place votes from the voting panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Lopez received 31 and Mobley had eight; the other players to earn a first-place vote were Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (three), Miami Heat big Bam Adebayo (one) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (one).

49% off Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Luxury bidet

This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight. Buy for $340 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

This was the second straight season that Jackson led the NBA in blocks after he posted 2.3 per game in 2021-22. Jackson also set career highs in scoring (18.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game) this season, adding 1.0 steal per game over 63 starts.

Per the NBA, Jackson allowed just a 46.9 percent opponents' shooting rate at the rim as the closest defender, the lowest rate in the league.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media