We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant claims self defense for pickup-game punch

By
Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Attorneys representing Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant are attempting to block a lawsuit alleging assault from advancing due to Tennessee's self-defense laws

A teenager accused Morant of assaulting him during a pickup game in July 2022. Morant doesn't deny he threw a punch as tempers flared during the game at his home.

But Morant said he was acting in self-defense after being struck in the chin by the basketball thrown by the teen.

Immunity can be granted in self-defense cases under the Tennessee "stand your ground law," but will be determined by a judge who could instead allow the case to advance.

As the case was being made for dismissal, a close friend of Morant's, Davonte Pack, was charged with simple assault stemming from the altercation. The teen stated that Morant and Pack both punched him.

Morant, 23, will serve a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for off-court behavior related to two videos where he was brandishing a firearm.

--Field Level Media