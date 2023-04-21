Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Grizzlies star Ja Morant (hand) questionable for Game 3 at Lakers

Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) gives direction from the bench during the first half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed star guard Ja Morant as questionable for Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series at the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night

Morant had aggravated a right hand injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 defeat, landing on the hand after attempting a dunk and colliding with the Lakers' Anthony Davis. After X-rays came back negative, the team announced he suffered a soft tissue bruise. Morant was ruled out of Game 2 less than an hour before tipoff on Wednesday.

He fully participated Friday in a non-contact practice in Los Angeles and worked on his shooting and dribbling, according to media reports. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant will have to work on catching the ball, but the hand looked better than two days earlier

Tyus Jones started for Morant in Game 2 and collected 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the host Grizzlies won 103-93 to even the best-of-seven series at one win apiece

--Field Level Media