Grizzlies top Magic, extend win streak to seven

Desmond Bane scored 31 points and Xavier Tillman added a career-high 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to seven games with a 113-108 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis (48-27), which led by as many as 23 in the third quarter before Orlando stormed back in the fourth. Luke Kennard scored 16 points and Dillon Brooks had 13.

Orlando (32-44) had its three-game winning streak snapped despite Franz Wagner's 25 points. Paolo Banchero had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 points, Goga Bitadze had 13, Markelle Fultz scored 11 and Cole Anthony chipped in 10.

The win moved Memphis three games ahead of the Sacramento Kings (45-30) for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The Grizzlies played minus star Ja Morant, who is listed as day-to-day due to right thigh soreness.

Orlando entered the fourth quarter down by 14 before gradually cutting into the deficit. Down by 10 with 4:24 remaining, the Magic trailed 109-106 after Wagner hit a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left.

Bane then converted four free throws to help Memphis secure its fourth straight win over the Magic. Tillman finished with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who were outscored 35-26 in the fourth period.

The Grizzlies opened the game by dominating the first quarter and led 32-15 after holding the Magic to six field goals. Memphis carried the momentum into the second quarter and stretched its lead to 42-23 on Santi Aldama's trey with six minutes left.

Jackson had 14 points and seven rebounds in the first half for Memphis, which held a 59-44 advantage at the break. The Grizzlies limited the Magic to 36.6 percent shooting before the break, including 34.8 percent (8 of 23) from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter and held a commanding 81-58 lead with five minutes left in the period.

Memphis has won 12 straight at the FedExForum, and it owns the best home record in the NBA (33-5). The Grizzlies set the single-season club record for home wins with the Tuesday victory.

--Field Level Media