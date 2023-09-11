Guardians ace Shane Bieber (elbow) set for rebab start in Akron

Cleveland Guardians ace right-hander Shane Bieber is slated to make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on Tuesday night.

Bieber, 28, has been sidelined for two months due to elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. He last pitched on July 9.

Bieber, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020, is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 starts this season. He has 95 strikeouts in 117 innings.

Bieber is 59-32 with a 3.26 ERA in 130 starts and two relief appearances during six major league seasons. He is a two-time All-Star.

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (elbow) also is close to making a rehab start. He hasn't pitched since June 10 and has made just two starts this season due to injuries, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

McKenzie, 26, is 18-22 with a 3.70 ERA in 66 appearances (62 starts) over four big-league seasons.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said last week that the team hopes for both pitchers to return to the majors around Sept. 20.

—Field Level Media