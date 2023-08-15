Guardians activate INF Tyler Freeman (shoulder) from injured list

The Cleveland Guardians activated infielder Tyler Freeman from the 10-day injured list and optioned rookie infielder Jose Tena to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Freeman had been placed on the IL on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 2) because of a right shoulder sprain. Freeman, 24, has been productive at the major league level this year, batting .286 (24-for-84) with six doubles, six RBIs and a .344 on-base percentage in 38 games.

Advertisement

Freeman has played third base, second base, shortstop, left field and designated hitter for the Guardians this season.

Tena, 22, made his MLB debut Aug. 5 and is 2-for-8 in three games. He's also played in 82 games at Triple-A and Double-A this season, batting .261 in 311 at-bats.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media