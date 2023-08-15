MLB

Guardians activate INF Tyler Freeman (shoulder) from injured list

By
Field Level Media
Jul 17, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Tyler Freeman (2) plays catch on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians activated infielder Tyler Freeman from the 10-day injured list and optioned rookie infielder Jose Tena to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Freeman had been placed on the IL on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 2) because of a right shoulder sprain. Freeman, 24, has been productive at the major league level this year, batting .286 (24-for-84) with six doubles, six RBIs and a .344 on-base percentage in 38 games.

Freeman has played third base, second base, shortstop, left field and designated hitter for the Guardians this season.

Tena, 22, made his MLB debut Aug. 5 and is 2-for-8 in three games. He's also played in 82 games at Triple-A and Double-A this season, batting .261 in 311 at-bats.

—Field Level Media