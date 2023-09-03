MLB

Guardians activate Josh Naylor from IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) catches a foul popup in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.
Jul 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) catches a foul popup in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians activated first baseman Josh Naylor from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Naylor has been sidelined since July 31 after he strained his right oblique in a game against the Houston Astros.

Advertisement

Naylor, 26, is batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-leading 79 RBIs in 96 games this season for the Guardians. His RBI total matches his career high, which was set in 2022.

He was in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, serving as Cleveland's designated hitter and batting third.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also on Sunday, the Guardians optioned outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A Columbus.

Gonzalez, 25, is batting .214 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 52 games this season with the Guardians.

—Field Level Media