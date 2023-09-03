Guardians activate Josh Naylor from IL

The Cleveland Guardians activated first baseman Josh Naylor from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Naylor has been sidelined since July 31 after he strained his right oblique in a game against the Houston Astros.

Naylor, 26, is batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-leading 79 RBIs in 96 games this season for the Guardians. His RBI total matches his career high, which was set in 2022.

He was in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, serving as Cleveland's designated hitter and batting third.

Also on Sunday, the Guardians optioned outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A Columbus.

Gonzalez, 25, is batting .214 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 52 games this season with the Guardians.

—Field Level Media