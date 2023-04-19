Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Guardians call up top infield prospect Brayan Rocchio

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Clippers infielder Brayan Rocchio snags a ball out of the dirt during practice at Huntington Park. The team s first game is Friday at Iowa, and they ll open their home season April 4 against Charlotte. Baseball Ceb Clippers What S New
Mar 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Clippers infielder Brayan Rocchio snags a ball out of the dirt during practice at Huntington Park. The team s first game is Friday at Iowa, and they ll open their home season April 4 against Charlotte. Baseball Ceb Clippers What S New
Image: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Guardians called up top infield prospect Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday and optioned right-hander Hunter Gaddis to Triple-A

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Yesterday

Rocchio, a shortstop, is rated as the game's No. 54 prospect at FanGraphs, No. 69 at MLB.com and No. 74 at Baseball America. MLB.com rated him as the Guardians' top infield prospect and No. 6 prospect in the organization

Advertisement

A switch-hitter, Rocchio, 22, posted a .344/.414/.459 slash line with 10 RBIs in 70 plate appearances at Columbus this season.

Rocchio, who signed with the Guardians as an international prospect out of Venezuela in 2017, was called up because Amed Rosario (back) and Tyler Freeman (shoulder) are day-to-day. All three shortstops took part in infield practice before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park but none of them started

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Rocchio got off to a slow start at Double-A Akron last season but was promoted to Triple-A for the last five weeks of the season. At Columbus, he slashed .234/.298/.387 in 33 games. Overall in 2022, Rocchio hit .257 with 18 homers, 64 RBIs and 14 steals.

Gaddis, 25, is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts this season.

--Field Level Media