Guardians claim C Eric Haase from rival Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians claimed catcher Eric Haase from the Detroit Tigers and designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment on Monday.

Haase, who played for Cleveland in 2018 and 2019, returns to the club after four seasons with the American League Central rival Tigers.

Haase's most recent appearance for Detroit came against Cleveland in the nightcap of a doubleheader last Friday. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.

The Tigers then designated Haase for assignment on Saturday in favor of signing catcher Carson Kelly.

Haase, 30, was batting .201 with four home runs and 26 RBIs in 86 games for Detroit this season. Across 19 games with Cleveland and 301 games with Detroit, Haase is a career .225 hitter with 41 home runs, 137 RBIs and 113 runs.

Collins, 28, had been called up for his first major league action of the season for the back half of Friday's doubleheader. In his two-game stint for the Guardians, Collins went 2-for-4 with two walks. He's a lifetime .188 hitter with 11 home runs for the Chicago White Sox (2019-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2022) and Guardians.

