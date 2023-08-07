Guardians claim OF Ramon Laureano off waivers

The Cleveland Guardians claimed outfielder Ramon Laureano off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Monday

Laureano, 29, was designated for assignment by the A's on Saturday

He was batting .213 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 64 games this season, his sixth with Oakland. Laureano is a career .246 hitter with 68 home runs and 205 RBIs in 471 games

Laureano has spent two stints on the injured list this season with a left groin strain and a right hand fracture

The Guardians designated right-hander Chris Vallimont, 26, for assignment in a corresponding transaction

