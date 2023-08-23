MLB

Guardians-Dodgers game suspended due to weather

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew unrolls the tarp on the field during a rain delay after the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field.
Aug 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew unrolls the tarp on the field during a rain delay after the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's game between the host Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers was suspended after two innings due to inclement weather.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
9 hours ago
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

Los Angeles was leading 3-1 when play stopped. The contest will resume on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET ahead of the regularly scheduled game, which was set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Right-hander Gavin Williams (1-4, 3.02 ERA) will start for Cleveland in the regularly scheduled game, while the Dodgers will turn to fellow righty Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.80).

The Guardians will enter Thursday in second place in the American League Central at 60-66. Los Angeles is 76-48 and sits atop the National League West.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media