Guardians-Dodgers game suspended due to weather

Wednesday's game between the host Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers was suspended after two innings due to inclement weather.

Los Angeles was leading 3-1 when play stopped. The contest will resume on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET ahead of the regularly scheduled game, which was set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Right-hander Gavin Williams (1-4, 3.02 ERA) will start for Cleveland in the regularly scheduled game, while the Dodgers will turn to fellow righty Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.80).

The Guardians will enter Thursday in second place in the American League Central at 60-66. Los Angeles is 76-48 and sits atop the National League West.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media