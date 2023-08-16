Guardians look to sweep Reds in two-game set

The Cleveland Guardians will aim for their first three-game winning streak since late July when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the finale of a two-game series.

On Tuesday, the Guardians took the opener of the set and the four-game Ohio Cup season series.

Cleveland's pitching continues to lead the way, and that was the case again on Tuesday. Left-hander Logan Allen tossed six shutout innings, allowing just four singles and three walks while striking out seven in Cleveland's 3-0 win.

The Guardians registered their 15th win in their past 19 games at Cincinnati. Overall, Cleveland is 72-56 in games between the Ohio teams since they began playing in 1997.

In the Tuesday contest, Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had two hits in his return from a two-game suspension he received for punching Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

"Not having him for 10 minutes isn't fun, let alone two (games)," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "But I'm glad it was two instead of three."

Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase, who recorded his 32nd save on Tuesday, and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were each given a one-game suspension for their roles in the Aug. 5 brawl in Cleveland.

Before the Tuesday game, the Guardians activated infielder Tyler Freeman from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Jose Tena to Triple-A Columbus. Freeman had been out since Aug. 2 due to a sprained right shoulder.

Cleveland will send right-hander Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday for his fourth start since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Syndergaard allowed seven hits and six runs over three innings in his final start with the Dodgers on June 7 at Cincinnati, an 8-6 Reds win.

He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA since changing teams. In his career against the Reds, Syndergaard is 7-0 with a 3.02 ERA in nine starts.

The Reds will counter with rookie Andrew Abbott (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is set to make his 14th start of the season. The left-hander will be facing the Guardians for the first time. Abbott won his latest start, as he beat the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday after allowing two runs and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

One of Cincinnati's emotional leaders continues to battle plantar fasciitis. Jonathan India, who has been sidelined since July 29, acknowledged Tuesday that he felt increasing pain in his left foot while running during his recovery.

India was shut down from running after an MRI exam revealed a more significant tear in his foot, and he said before the Tuesday game that he has five more days before he can begin running.

"He's definitely frustrated by not being able to play," Reds manager David Bell said. "So at this point, he's just trying to do everything he can to heal and get back as quick as he can."

Right-handed starter Hunter Greene (sore right hip) made another rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Louisville, and he yielded just one unearned run on one hit while striking out nine and walking three over 5 2/3 innings. The Reds are hopeful he could return as soon as this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cincinnati outfielder Jake Fraley (stress fracture in left fourth toe), who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 5, will undergo an MRI exam on Friday.

Bell also indicated that left-hander Nick Lodolo (left tibial stress reaction) could return by the end of August after his rehab assignment was moved from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Double-A Chattanooga. Lodolo threw three scoreless, hitless innings for Chattanooga on Tuesday, fanning six and walking two.

—Field Level Media