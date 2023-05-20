The New York Mets' home game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday was postponed due to rain

The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET, while the second game is expected to start at 7:10 p.m.

The nightcap is scheduled to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Mets had lost 16 of 22 games before winning three straight, including a 10-9 decision in 10 innings against the Guardians in the series opener on Friday

The Guardians have lost three of their past four games

--Field Level Media