Guardians reinstate 3B Jose Ramirez after suspension

Aug 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Umpire Malachi Moore tries to separate Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after Ramirez slid into second with an RBI double during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians reinstated Jose Ramirez to the active roster after the third baseman served a two-game suspension following an on-field fight with the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson.

The Guardians had an off day Monday, with Ramirez set to return Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ramirez, 30, originally was handed a three-game suspension that was reduced on appeal. He sat out games Saturday and Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A five-time All-Star, Ramirez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games this season.

Anderson was suspended six games for his role in the melee that occurred during the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 victory in Cleveland on Aug. 5. Both players exchanged words before punches were thrown, the last of which knocked Anderson to the ground.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase all were suspended one game. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also was banned for one game.

—Field Level Media