Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer and Andres Gimenez added a solo shot during a six-run eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Saturday

The Angels led 6-2 after rookie Zach Neto hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth. Cleveland then batted around and scored six runs on six hits in the bottom half of the inning

Eli Morgan (2-0) pitched the eighth inning for the win. Trevor Stephan recorded his second save after Brandon Drury grounded out to third with runners on second and third to end the game.

Cleveland's comeback began with one out in the eighth against Andrew Wantz on back-to-back RBI singles by Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell. Naylor then put the Guardians ahead with a three-run blast against losing pitcher Ryan Tepera (2-2) for his second homer in as many games. Gimenez added an insurance run with his two-out solo shot

Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario had three hits apiece for Cleveland, which won for just the fourth time in 18 games when trailing after seven innings.

Angels left fielder Mickey Moniak celebrated his 25th birthday with three hits, including a leadoff homer to begin the game, three runs scored and two stolen bases

Moniak became the first player in Angels history to hit a leadoff home run on his birthday when he launched the fifth pitch from Cal Quantrill into the right-field bleachers

The Angels added two runs in the third inning. Moniak drew a one-out walk and stole second before Mike Trout was hit by a pitch. Shohei Ohtani followed with an RBI double to left field, and Trout scored on Anthony Rendon's sacrifice fly

Quantrill yielded three runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over six innings.

Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers allowed two runs on six hits over five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Detmers was lifted after giving up Rosario's run-scoring double with no outs in the sixth. After Chris Devenski relieved Detmers, Rosario moved to third on Hunter Renfroe's flyout and scored on a wild pitch.

The Angels moved ahead 4-2 in the seventh inning after Moniak delivered a leadoff single against Enyel De Los Santos, stole second base with two outs, and scored on Luis Rengifo's single to right field

--Field Level Media