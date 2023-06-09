Will Brennan hit a walk-off double in the 14th inning after Tyler Freeman doubled in the tying run and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the visiting Houston Astros 10-9 on Friday

Houston moved ahead on Kyle Tucker's RBI single off Xzavion Curry (3-0) in the top of the 14th inning before Cleveland took its only lead of the game in the bottom half. The Guardians trailed five different times in a game they ended up winning

Freeman hit a leadoff double off Seth Martinez (1-2) to score automatic runner Josh Naylor, and Brennan's one-out double to deep left field gave the Guardians their third straight win and fifth in their last six games

Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer and Jeremy Pena had four hits for the Astros, who lost their fourth straight and went 6-for-28 with runners in scoring position, leaving 14 men on base

Cleveland trailed 5-1 before battling back and tying the game on Jose Ramirez's leadoff homer in the seventh inning. Ramirez finished with three hits and three walks, one day after recording the first 3-home run game of his career in a 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before Cleveland forced extra innings on Naylor's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. The teams went scoreless for the next two frames and exchanged runs in the 12th and 13th innings.

Houston jumped to an early lead in the first inning on Abreu's three-run homer off Logan Allen. Abreu's 377-foot shot to right field was his second of the season.

The Astros, who placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort prior to the game, tacked on a run in the second inning when Pena scored from third on Mauricio Dubon's groundout

Cleveland had two runners on with one out in the third, but Cristian Javier struck out Josh Bell to escape the jam after Amed Rosario scored on Naylor's groundout.

Houston extended its lead to 5-1 in the fifth against Allen on consecutive doubles by Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. Allen was later lifted after giving up five runs on nine hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The Guardians rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Javier, who had won his previous five starts. After Myles Straw began the rally with a leadoff double, Steven Kwan and Rosario followed with run-scoring doubles. Rosario later scored on Andres Gimenez's sacrifice fly

Javier allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts over five innings.

--Field Level Media