Cleveland Guardians No. 1 prospect Gavin Williams will make his major league debut on Wednesday when he takes the mound against the Oakland Athletics

The right-hander was a first-round draft choice in 2021 (23rd overall) out of East Carolina. He is the No. 16 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Williams, 23, shot up through Cleveland's farm system and was a combined 4-2 with a 2.39 ERA in 12 minor league starts this season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder struck out 81 in 60 1/3 innings.

Last season, Williams struck out 149 batters in 115 innings across 25 starts between High-A Lake County and Akron.

Williams' promotion comes after the Guardians learned that right-hander Triston McKenzie will miss at least four to six weeks with a sprained elbow ligament. Cleveland placed McKenzie on the 15-day injured list on Saturday

McKenzie will miss much more time if he needs surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament. He is seeking a second opinion.

"There may be a slightly different opinion than we have, we'll see," Guardians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday before the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. "But that's kind of where we are now. And when we have more information we will certainly share it.

McKenzie, 25, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season. He missed the first two months of the season due to an injury to his pitching shoulder.

