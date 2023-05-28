Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez ripped a two-run double into the right-center field gap to deliver a 4-3 walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth Sunday as Cleveland took two out of three over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan Helsley, trying for his second save in as many days, walked Guardians Myles Straw and Steven Kwan on eight pitches in the ninth, putting the tying and winning runs on base. Four-time American League All-Star Ramirez delivered the telling blow, sending Kwan racing home from first for the win

The Cardinals' bullpen had been outstanding in the first two games of the series, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out five in six scoreless innings. Helsley fell to 3-4 with his fourth blown save in 10 save situations this season

The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Kwan and Amed Rosario singled, and Josh Bell punched an RBI single into center field to drive in Kwan

Cleveland rookie right-hander Hunter Gaddis kept Cardinals off the scoreboard through four innings before St. Louis belted three home runs in the top of the fifth for a 3-1 lead

Alec Burleson got the first homer, hooking a 361-foot drive inside the right-field foul pole. A batter later, Andrew Knizner took Gaddis deep with a 379-foot shot that hung inside the opposite foul pole in left. Paul Goldschmidt, the reigning National League MVP, capped the barrage with a 413-foot no-doubter to left-center.

Gaddis allowed the three earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings before Xzavion Curry (1-0) earned the win in relief by pitching three scoreless innings.

The Guardians pulled to within 3-2 in the fifth when Mike Zunino singled to center, moved to second on a Jordan Montgomery wild pitch, and scored on Kwan's sharp double to left. The score remained 3-2 until Ramirez delivere

Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery, winless since April 8, gave up just the two runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out three for a no-decision. Montgomery (2-6) has gone nine consecutive starts without a victory, including three no-decisions

--Field Level Media