Gunnar Henderson fuels Orioles past reeling Rays

Gunnar Henderson homered among his two hits and four Baltimore pitchers combined for a three-hitter to pace the Orioles to a 5-3 win over host Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla

The Orioles, who have won 12 of their last 15 games, took three of four from the Rays for their first series win in six years at Tampa Bay. Baltimore leaves town leading the American League East by two games over the Rays

Mike Baumann (7-0) did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Yennier Cano added a hitless eighth inning and Felix Bautista allowed two singles in the ninth before striking out Wander Franco to secure his 28th save.

Starter Tyler Wells allowed one hit but surrendered three runs, walked four and hit two batters while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Ryan O'Hearn snapped a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Yandy Diaz homered for the Rays, who have lost seven of their last eight games

Rays starter Taj Bradley allowed three runs on five hits in five innings

The Orioles seized a quick 1-0 lead after Henderson singled leading off the first and scored on a double by Adley Rutschman

Baltimore mounted a two-out rally in the second inning. Adam Frazier doubled and Henderson followed with his 16th home run of the season to make it 3-0.

Tampa Bay got a run without a hit in the third after Harold Ramirez and Randy Arozarena walked with no outs. Ramirez went to third on a fly out and scored on a Brandon Lowe groundout.

Christian Bethancourt walked leading off the fourth and Diaz homered to left center for the Rays first hit of the day to forge a 3-3 tie

O'Hearn broke the tie with a line-drive homer to left against losing pitcher Colin Poche (7-3) leading off the sixth.

The Orioles added an insurance run in the seventh. Colton Cowser led off and reached on an error. Henderson walked with one out and, with two outs, Anthony Santander singled scoring Cowser to make it 5-3

--Field Level Media