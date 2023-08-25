MLB

Gunnar Henderson's late blast lifts Orioles over Rockies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) slides past Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) to score during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) slides past Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) to score during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the visiting Colorado Rockies in a 5-4 victory Friday night to open a three-game series.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Yesterday
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles, who have won three straight and six of their last seven games.

Advertisement

Of concern for the Orioles was closer Felix Bautista exiting with two outs and one strike away from ending the game in the ninth with an ailment. Danny Coulombe recorded the last strike on his only pitch for his second save of the season.

Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning for the Rockies, but they lost their fifth straight game. Colorado has dropped 12 of its last 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland gave up three runs in six innings, with two of those coming on solo home runs. He was in line to pick up victories in back-to-back outings after going since mid-May without a win.

The Rockies turned to Jake Bird for an inning before Brent Suter (4-3) gave up Henderson's 22nd blast of the year.

Orioles starter Cole Irvin was tagged for four runs in six innings, striking out five with one walk. Shintaro Fujinami (6-8) was the winning pitcher, pitching two shutout innings in relief.

Mountcastle's 18th homer of the season opened the scoring in the first inning. The Orioles scored again in the inning on Henderson's sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

Colorado scored one run in each of the third and fourth innings, respectively, to pull even. Elias Diaz drove in a run with a double to make it 2-1 and Alan Trejo had a sacrifice fly top tie the game the next inning.

After Tovar's go-ahead homer in the fifth gave him five homers this month and 15 for the season.

Advertisement

Hays launched his 13th long ball with two outs in the sixth to cut the gap to 4-3.

Diaz and Charlie Blackmon (2-for-3, two runs) both had two hits for Colorado. Mountcastle and Hays joined Henderson with two hits apiece for Baltimore.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media