Ha-Seong Kim’s three-run blast helps lift Padres past Reds

Ha-Seong Kim broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run homer off Alex Young in the fifth inning Monday night to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds

Kim's homer came after the Reds lost a challenge on a tag play at second -- and had no challenge remaining on a subsequent play at second

Advertisement

Xander Bogaerts singled with one out in the fifth off Reds' starter Luke Weaver to set a Padres record by reaching base in 30 straight games to start a season. Young then replaced Weaver and gave up a single to right by Matt Carpenter

Cincinnati right fielder Henry Ramos threw behind Bogaerts and nearly caught the Padres shortstop diving back into second. The Reds challenged the safe call by second base umpire Jeremie Rehak, but the appeal was denied -- leaving the Reds without an appeal. Young then apparently picked Bogaerts off second. But the call was again "safe" and the Reds couldn't appeal

Up to 50% Off Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only Huge Discounts

There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

After Jake Cronenworth lined out to second, Kim lined a 2-and-2 breaking ball into the seats in left. It was the first homer allowed by Young in 41 2/3 innings dating back to Sept. 7, 2021.

Blake Snell gave up three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts in six innings to earn his first win of the season against four losses. The game marked only the 12th time in Snell's career that the left-hander worked at least six innings without issuing a walk.

Advertisement

Domingo Tapia struck out two in two perfect innings to earn his first save.

The Padres took a quick 2-0 lead in the first on Juan Soto's two-run double off Weaver. The Reds tied the game in the third on a two-run double by Steven Fairchild and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a 394-foot solo homer by Nick Sensel to left

Advertisement

It was the third homer of the season by Senzel, who was named the National League Player of the Week earlier in the day.

The Padres tied the game at 3-3 on back-to-back doubles by Kim and Trent Grisham in the bottom of the fourth

Advertisement

Weaver gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innigs to take the loss and fall to 0-2.

The Padres scored two in the bottom of the eighth on Manny Machado's bases-loaded single off Reiver Sanmartin

Advertisement

--Field Level Media