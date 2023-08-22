Ha-Seong Kim's slam propels Padres past Marlins

Ha-Seong Kim hit the first grand slam of his Major League career to lead the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

Former Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers walked three straight hitters in the second inning — Luis Campusano, Garrett Cooper and Trent Grisham — on 16 pitches ahead of Kim's 17th homer of the season. Kim reached the left field seats on a 359-foot drive on an 0-2 fastball from Weathers.

Kim doubled opening the bottom of the first, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado to give the Padres a quick 1-0 lead. Machado hit his 24th homer of the season - a 403-foot shot to center — off Marlins reliever Bryan Hoeing in the fifth for the Padres' final run.

Right-hander Michael Wacha (10-2) held the Marlins to one run — a homer by Josh Bell leading off the sixth — on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to earn his second win in as many starts since returning from the disabled list. Wacha had missed six weeks with shoulder fatigue.

Weathers, who was acquired by the Marlins in an Aug. 1 trade for Cooper, fell to 1-8, giving up five runs on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Wacha retired one more Marlin after Bell hit his 18th homer on a 2-2 changeup. Jake Burger greeted reliever Pedro Avila with a double and scored on a two-out double by Jesus Sanchez.

Miami's Luis Arraez, who raised his major-league-leading batting average to .358 with a first-inning single, left the game two innings later with a stomach cramp.

—Field Level Media