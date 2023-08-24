Racing

Haas retains drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen

Field Level Media
Jun 18, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Haas F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg (GER) parades and salutes the crowd before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Haas has retained drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

"The Kevin and Nico bromance continues for another year," the American F1 team tweeted Thursday.

Hulkenberg, 36, of Germany, joined Haas in 2023 and currently ranks 14th in the driver's standings.

Magnussen, 30, of Denmark, is in his sixth season at Haas (2017-20, 2022-23) and currently ranks 18th.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said there was no reason to change the driver pairing.

"Kevin and Nico are clearly enjoying their time in the sport," Steiner said in a statement. "They both have mature heads on their shoulders, and they fundamentally understand what it is we're asking of them.

—Field Level Media