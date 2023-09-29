Golf

Hae Ran Ryu fires 64 to lead NW Arkansas Championship

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 9, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Hae Ran Ryu signals after teeing off on the third hole during the final round of the U.S. Women&#39;s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Jul 9, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Hae Ran Ryu signals after teeing off on the third hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Image: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

South Korea's Hae Ran Ryu made five birdies in a six-hole stretch to rush out to the first-round lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday in Rogers, Ark.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Ryu shot a 7-under 64 at Pinnacle Country Club, with a group of nine players one stroke back at 65.

Advertisement

Ryu, 22, is a rookie on the LPGA Tour and has five top-10 finishes this season while searching for her first career victory.

She stayed bogey-free on Friday to kick off the 54-hole event. After shooting 2-under on the front nine, Ryu's big break started with a birdie at the par-4 12th hole. She proceeded to string together four more at Nos. 14-17, two of which were par-3 holes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lexi Thompson headlined the nine-way tie for second. The LPGA veteran was 7 under through 16 holes but carded her lone bogey at her penultimate hole, the par-4 eighth.

Thompson is seeking her first win on tour since June 2019.

Also tied for second were Christina Kim, Japan's Yuka Saso, Kelly Tan of Malaysia, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Australian Hannah Green, Germany's Olivia Cowan, Jenny Shin of South Korea and Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark.

Morgane Metraux of Switzerland and Bronte Law of England were part of a six-way tie at 5-under 66.

Defending champion Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand opened with a 3-under 68.

—Field Level Media