NCAA

Haley Cavinder plots hoops return, enters transfer portal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) and Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) chase the loose ball during the second half in the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) and Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) chase the loose ball during the second half in the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Haley Cavinder plans to transfer from Miami with her focus on returning to college basketball next season.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Cavinder and twin sister Hanna spent last season on the Hurricanes' roster but said in April they planned to join WWE and end their hoops journey.

Advertisement

Haley Cavinder, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. She is likely to be coveted in the portal if she chooses to leave Miami and has 2,065 career points entering her fifth season of eligibility.

Advertisement

The twins have more than 5 million social media followers, who were the first to know Haley intends to get back on the court. She posted a photo overlaid with an all-caps statement "See you next season" to Instagram on Friday.

Advertisement

Multiple outlets confirmed Haley Cavinder entered the transfer portal.

Hanna plans to remain retired, her agent told ESPN.

The 22-year-old twins helped Miami reach the Elite Eight as a No. 9 seed in March, beating Oklahoma State, Villanova and Indiana before losing to national champion LSU.

Advertisement

Social media superstars, the Gilbert, Ariz., natives spent their first three seasons at Fresno State and transferred to Miami for the 2022-23 campaign.

The twins are in the top five of all NIL earners across sports. They will continue deals with Champs Sports and others.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media