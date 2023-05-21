Harrison Bader belted a two-run homer and Luis Severino pitched effectively into the fifth inning in his season debut Sunday, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-1 win over the host Cincinnati Reds

The Yankees won for the 14th time in 19 games since falling to 15-15 on May 1. They completed a 6-1 road trip while getting their second series sweep this season

Gleyber Torres added a solo shot off Hunter Greene (0-4) for the Yankees, who rested Aaron Judge ahead of Monday's off-day leading into a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles

Rookie Anthony Volpe added a late RBI double after Greg Allen stole second as a pinch runner and advanced on a wild pitch.

Severino returned after missing over two months with a strained right lat, the same injury he sustained July 13 at home against Cincinnati that cost him two months.

Severino allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one in a 75-pitch showing while averaging 96.7 mph on his 44 four-seam fastballs.

Severino retired nine straight and was one strike away from completing the fifth when Luke Maile singled. Albert Abreu (2-1) got the next four outs before Jimmy Cordero and Wandy Peralta pitched a perfect inning apiece.

Clay Holmes escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his fifth save.

Spencer Steer hit an RBI single that led to New York manager Aaron Boone's ejection in the first inning. The Reds mustered little else and dropped their fourth straight game

Greene allowed four runs on four hits in seven innings. He tied a season high with 10 strikeouts and walked three.

Cincinnati seized a 1-0 lead after Steer hit a fly ball that right fielder Jake Bauers nearly caught following a sliding attempt in foul territory. The ball caromed off the tip of Bauers' glove, bounced out and was originally ruled a foul ball.

After the Reds challenged, Steer was awarded a double and Jonathan India scored. Boone was ejected for the second time on the trip for arguing with plate umpire Emil Jimenez

Greene allowed two baserunners through four innings before losing the lead in the fifth. After Willie Calhoun opened with a walk, Bader drove a 1-2 changeup into the left field seats.

Torres made it 3-1 in the sixth by sending a first-pitch fastball into the right field seats and Volpe ripped a double to left for a 4-1 lead in the seventh.

--Field Level Media