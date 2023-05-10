Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Harrison Bader powers Yankees to sweep of A's

By
Field Level Media
May 10, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) celebrates his three run home run against the Oakland Athletics with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) and third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader belted a three-run homer in the first inning that was upheld via replay and the host New York Yankees cruised to an 11-3 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon

The Yankees won a third straight game for the first time this season and completed their first series sweep heading into a four-game set against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays that begins Thursday. New York had lost 10 of 16 games prior to its series versus Oakland

New York held a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres before Bader hit a 1-1 pitch off Oakland starter Kyle Muller that just cleared the video board in right field.

Oakland right fielder JJ Bleday tried to make a leaping catch on the play. A fan sitting in the front row appeared to reach over and make the catch. Replay appeared to show the fan's glove was over the padding off the fence, but the homer stood after umpires initiated a crew chief review.

Anthony Rizzo added an RBI single and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer in New York's seven-run fifth inning. Rookie Anthony Volpe capped the inning with his first career grand slam by hitting a 419-foot drive to the loading dock adjacent to Monument Park.

Carlos Perez and Jace Peterson hit back-to-back homers in the second off Yankees' rookie starter Jhony Brito for Oakland, which dropped to an MLB-worst 8-30. The A's were swept for the fifth time and dropped their eighth straight game in the Bronx

Brito allowed two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked two and exited after allowing a double to Brent Rooker.

Jimmy Cordero (2-1) replaced Brito and left the bases loaded by retiring Tony Kemp.

Deivi Garcia, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before the game, pitched three innings in his first appearance with the Yankees since May 29, 2021. He was credited with a save

Muller, who picked up Oakland's first win by a starter Friday in Kansas City, allowed six runs on five in five-plus innings to take the loss.

--Field Level Media